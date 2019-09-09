Alabama school removes bathroom stall doors to stop kids from vaping

A school in Alabama is taking drastic measures to try and stop teens from vaping. School officials have removed stall doors from the boy's bathrooms.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton said students sneak into the bathroom to vape almost

The decision comes after a student was found unconscious in a stall, but some parents say the steps are too extreme.

"Me as a parent, personally I think that's a little excessive," said Brandon Campbell.

"I don't like it," said another mom. "They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business."

Parents suggested that a better solution could be placing an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping. The principal said the door removals could be temporary as they search for other ways to deal with the issue.

