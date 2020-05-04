Alabama sheriff directs deputies not to close businesses reopening against state orders

An Alabama sheriff announced he won't be directing his deputies to close businesses and places of worship trying to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite state orders.

Mark Moon, the sheriff in Blount County, made the announcement on social media, saying he knew he would take criticism for the decision.

Moon said, in part, “I’ve told my deputies NOT to go into businesses or churches and stop either.”

WBRC reported the move is a direct contradiction to Governor Kay Ivey's safer at home order, which began last week. The order allowed retail stores and beaches to remain open with restrictions, but hair salons, nail salons, inside dining at restaurants, churches and other businesses remain closed under the order.

Moon said, "I know I’ll take some heat on this from the public, others in Law Enforcement, and possibly the governor."

He added that, "I just can’t force myself to go after hard working people and churches for doing what they feel like is the best thing for them and their families or congregations.”

