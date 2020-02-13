Alabama students get sick after eating brownies possibly laced with drugs

Students at an Alabama high school received medical treatment Wednesday after eating snacks that may have been laced with illegal drugs.

WTVY reported that three students of Dothan High School were treated and released from a local hospital after suffering nausea and tightness in their chests.

“Some students prepared brownies outside the school and brought them to campus. Inside the brownies, we believe, was some type of illegal narcotics,” Dothan Police Sergeant Clark Allums told WTVY.

Officials said a sample of the snacks were sent to a lab for testing. Depending on results, officials said charges could be filed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVY. All rights reserved.