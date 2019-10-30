Alabama students launch petition to have day off after Halloween

Alabama students launched a petition to take the day off after Halloween.

Students at Vestavia Hills and Hoover in Jefferson County said that Halloween is one of the best holidays of the year. Having to not worry about waking up early after a full day and night of fun should not be on their minds. Some supporters of that petition agree with the students.

“This is the most treasured holiday for so many kids. And there is no reason why it should have to compete with hundreds of school days,” said John Ambrose of Hoover.

Ambrose celebrates the traditions of Halloween in a big way. His entire street is well lit with Halloween ornaments. His home is decked out in colorful decorations. At night, black lights illuminate the entire set up, both inside and out.

When Ambrose heard that the students had planned to launch that petition and post it on change.org, a website with over 240 million users, he thought why not, as petitions like this have become popular in the past.

“I think those kids should get exactly what they want. Lets give them a day off for Halloween. Look at this house. It’s a great holiday. Everybody should be able to take it in,” said Ambrose.

Hoover school administrators believe otherwise, saying about the petition in a statement in part: “We have no plans to modify this year’s calendar for a non-emergency event.”

