Alabama teen shot dead at party

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a party Sunday morning in Attalla, Alabama.

The victim, 18-year-old Kalab Blake Whitworth, was also one of five teens charged with murder for the 2018 death of another teen.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 2:00 a.m. about a shooting that occurred at 525 Country Rd, during a party with 80 to 100 people present. Upon arrival Investigators learned that two people had been injured and transported to area hospitals by friends.

Authorities believe Whitworth was engaged in an altercation with a suspect who pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, striking him in the chest. It is believed the bullet exited the victim’s back and struck 21-year-old Alli Grace Tucker in the leg.

Tucker was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center and released shortly after treatment.

Whitmore was taken to Riverview Regional Medical Center, then transported by ambulance to UAB Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a tall slender black male with dreadlocks, 18-25 years of age, driving a black Dodge Charger that was covered in mud at the time it left the scene. Authorities recovered a durag, a jersey shirt and a revolver handgun they believe belongs to the suspect.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact Capt. Robin Grant at 256-546-2825.

