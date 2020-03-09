Alabama tornado victim's family helps Tennesseans recover

The grandparents of the youngest victim of a deadly tornado in Alabama have traveled to Tennessee to help those affected by storms that hit exactly one year after their family tragedy.

Six-year-old Armando “AJ” Hernandez Jr. died in the tornado that tore through Beauregard, Alabama, on March 3, 2019. WTVM-TV reports his grandparents, Bobby and Leanne Kidd, went to Tennessee on Friday to give supplies to victims of the March 3, 2020, tornado.

The couple planned to stay in Tennessee for two days and then return again in April to offer more help.

