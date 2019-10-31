Alabama trainer warns against owning 'American hero' dog breed

After reports of an operation that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump released information about a K9 involved in the operation.

With the release of that information, a dog breeder in Alabama is worried that the breed will become more popular. He spoke with WVLT News' affiliate WAFF to talk about the breed, the Belgian Malinois.

The Belgian Malinois is a breed often used by military troops and police departments across the country, WAFF reported.

“They have a very high intelligence, and they have a lot of energy," explained dog trainer Nick Morrow. "It seems infinite energy at times.”

Morrow owns three Malinois dogs and has been training the breed since 2012. Of the nine in its litter, Morrow’s Malinois is the only not serving in the military or alongside local law enforcement.

Morrow fears the the popularity of the ‘American hero’ will encourage everyday families to seek out the dog. In fact, his team has received dozens of calls since the raid of people interested in the breed.

“If people recall, during the 101 dalmatians, there was a craze for the dalmatian. Well, that too is dog that is not your typical family pet. Y’know everybody wanted that breed," stated Karen Buchan with Huntsville Animal Services. "You really need to do some research on your dog before you decide to get a particular breed of animal.”

Morrow says he is not totally discouraging the ownership of this breed, rather encouraging questions to consider beforehand.

“What is your lifestyle like, what are you expectations for this breed, do you have a plan in place," questioned Morrow. "If not, then your house and furniture will meet the same end that al-Baghdadi did in his most recent encounter with this breed.”

