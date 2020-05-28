Alabama veterans hospitalized after group home denies access to food, medications

A sheriff in Alabama says six veterans were hospitalized after being found in an unlicensed group home without access to food, drinks, their medications and a phone.

News outlets report deputies found the men after one resident left the home in Mobile County and got a driver to call for help Tuesday night.

Deputies said they found the men living in deplorable conditions with no access to food or drinks since the cabinets, pantries and refrigerators were locked with padlocks.

Donny Owens owns the house. He has been been arrested on elder abuse and neglect charges.

Deputies say his wife will also face similar charges.

