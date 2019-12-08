Alaska hiker rescued after being buried alive by avalanche

A hiker was fully buried by an avalanche around 1 p.m. Saturday just above the summer trail that leads to Flattop from the Glen Alps parking lot, according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

The Avalanche Information Center website says another hiker was traveling along the same trail about one and a half hours later, saw the avalanche and two feet/legs sticking out of the debris. The feet were moving.

The hiker dug at the hard, frozen debris with his hands and was able to free the victim in about five minutes, according to the CNFAIC website.

“The victim was alive, conscious, very cold and hypothermic,” says the post. “Although the victim’s head was 2-3’ below the debris, head downhill and face up, the debris was made of large blocks that appeared to provide air pockets/space for the victim to breathe.”

The rescuer called 911 and assisted the victim to the Glen Alps parking lot where they were met by Anchorage Fire Department medics, according to the Avalanche Information Center.

The avalanche was just above the intersection of the Blueberry loop and the Flattop trails, according to the website. The avalanche did not cross the trail.