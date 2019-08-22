Alcatraz-East Crime Museum displays art by prisoners

Art created by prisoners is now on display at the Alcatraz-East Crime Museum in Sevier County.

Some creations came from inmates at Alcatraz. The museum said visitors have asked for more exhibits on Alcatraz, and this is a new way to tell that story.

"So many of these artworks, you walk into the exhibit and you think they're a print out from a computer, and you get up close and some of the artwork is all dots, tiny little dots that create a beautiful image," said Rachael Penman, Alcatraz-East.

The artwork will stay on exhibit until next spring.

