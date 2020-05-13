Alcatraz East Crime Museum set to reopen in Pigeon Forge

Businesses in East Tennessee are reopening as Governor Bill Lee eases COVID-19 related restrictions.

One popular attraction in Pigeon Forge announced it will reopen this Friday, May 15.

The Alcatraz East Crime Museum announced on Facebook that it will reopen soon with adjusted hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum has had some famous exhibits, such as the infamous white Bronco that O.J. Simpson drove as he led police on a chase in the summer of 1994 and an exhibit on Ted Bundy.

The museum said it was adding safety precautions for guests and employees. They said they have added sanitizing stations and employees will be required to wear masks.

