Alcatraz East reopens in Pigeon Forge

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has reopened in Pigeon Forge.

(WVLT)

Inside the museum, you’ll find new social distancing signs on the floor and hanging throughout. Several interactive exhibits have been removed to limit the items people can touch.

General manager Ed Shaffer says they’ve been planning for this reopening since they closed in March. The past few weeks they’ve been fine-tuning how you’ll move through every step of the museum.

“Every step through the museum. What things we would want to close and we have closed some of our interactives that people will be touching a lot. Trying to decide which ones of those we’re ok leaving,” said Ed Shaffer, General Manager.

They will not require people to wear facemasks, but employees will be. He said they felt it was appropriate to open with The Island right next door now open again.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

