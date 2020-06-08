Hundreds fill Alcoa streets for "Let Justice Ring" rally

Following days of protest across the nation, hundreds gathered in Blount County Sunday at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Alcoa, to participate in the "Let Justice Ring" rally.

Hundreds of protesters walked over two miles from the MLK Center in Alcoa to the Blount County Courthouse.

After the march, a rally was held outside of the courthouse, where protesters held a moment of silence for almost nine minutes in memory of George Floyd.

The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP co-hosted the peaceful protest.

