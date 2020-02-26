Alcoa Highway speed limit lowered to 40 near airport

The speed limit on Alcoa Highway between Airport Road and Hall Road has been lowered to 40 mph from 50 mph according to TDOT.

The change took effect on February 24 and will remain in place until normal lanes can be reestablished after the construction project in the area is complete.

According to TDOT's website, the project will help alleviate traffic problems in the area.

"The project along State Route 115 (US 129/Alcoa Highway), from State Route 35 (Hall Road) to the proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard in Blount County, includes realignment and reconstruction for approximately 1.5 miles. A new interchange will provide access to McGhee Tyson West Aviation area, Hunt Road, and the City of Alcoa’s planned development, Springbrook Farm," the project overview shows. "This project is part of a larger effort to reconstruct and widen Alcoa Highway from Hall Road to Cherokee Trail in Blount and Knox Counties. Due to the significant size of the overall project, the proposed improvements have been separated into seven smaller sections or phases."

The schedule for the project estimates it will be completed in November 2021.

TDOT has a section of their website dedicated to all the improvements planned for Alcoa Highway. To learn more visit the page here.

