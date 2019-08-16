Alcoa, Maryville lead the way at Blount County Jamboree

Dress rehearsal night across East Tennessee with the high

school football season set to get underway next week.

The Blount County Jamboree was held at the home of the defending Class 3-A state champion Alcoa Tornadoes. Joining Alcoa tonight was Derek Hunt's Maryville Red Rebels who look to avenge last years loss to Oakland in the playoffs and make it back to the Class 6-A state title game. Also on the field Friday night at Alcoa were the William Blount Governors, Heritage Mountaineers and Greenback Cherokees.

It was the Kees giving the Rebels a bit of a run in the very first quarter, even taking the lead, but Maryville would respond with a long TD run by quarterback Cade Chambers. The Rebels win the quarter 14-13.

They'd hold a skills competition in the second quarter and it was Maryville running back and UT commit Tee Hodge beating all the quarterbacks in the passing competition. Alcoa wide receiver C.J. Armstrong won the 40 yard dash for the Tornadoes.

In the second game at Alcoa it would be William Blount's Bryston Williams intercepting Alcoa QB Sam Vaulton on the first drive of the quarter, but the Tornadoes would recover a Govs fumble on the very next play. Camden Burden would take it in for Alcoa on the next series to give the home team a 7-0 lead, but the Governors hung tough and would end the quarter in a 10-10 tie with the defending state champs.

Alcoa would take the field for another quarter of play and defeat county neighbor Heritage 14-7. The Tornadoes start the year atop the first varsity All Access Top-8 poll of the season. You can check that out on line as we gear up for the start of new high school football season in East Tennessee.