Moment of kindness between Alcoa officer, woman captured on camera

A picture shared more than 1,000 times shows an Alcoa police officer helping an elderly woman after her car broke down.

Elaine Kant’s car broke down on Monday at a busy intersection.

"This man came in was calm what was going on and he was able to solve the problem by protecting us," said Kant.

An officer with the Alcoa Police Department took her information and then helped her across the street to a shaded area, got her some water, and called AAA.

"We said he was such a positive person that we would pray for him that he would be safe to because I think policeman are the enemies now," said Kant.

A stranger snapped a picture of the two of them and posted it on facebook saying the sight brought her to tears.

Sherry Hicks told WVLT News the act of kindness moved her to tears.

"For the kindness of the officer, when the elderly woman took his hand and he took hers it meant the world to me," Hicks said. She also added that, with many family members part of various local law enforcement agencies, this hit home.

The post now has thousands of likes and shares. Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell says the community's response has blown him away.

"We work traffic accidents every day, we help people every day. And I guess given the things that are going on nationwide, this was just a snapshot of a moment in time where one person is helping another person," said Carswell.

The officer in the picture is Patrol Officer Michael Westfield who has served Alcoa for more than a decade.

"He’s very humble and soft spoken. He’s a giant of a man, but his heart is just as gentle as can be," said Carswell.

Westfield actions show commitment to an oath to serve and protect their community.

"The things that have happened have shed a negative light and tarnished the image of the badge.. you’ve got to get into this job for the right reasons," said Carswell.

He’s proud of the people on his force and the willingness of their town to show support.

