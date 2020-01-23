Alcoa City Schools pass anti-vaping policy

Alcoa City Schools has created a new tobacco policy on Wednesday after vaping numbers in middle and high school students increased.

The policy was created by Alcoa City Schools Director of Attendance and School Health Coordinator Keri Prigmore. Prigmore was asked to create the policy a year ago by Superintendent Brian Bell.

"For me, especially since I have two children of my own, and we have all gone through it, everyone who is an adult, you don't have to follow the crowd," said Prigmore. "Taking a vape and e-cigarette to your mouth may have real damages, really cause some long-life impacting health problems."

Prigmore said the new policy is not designed to punish students, but rather teach them the dangers of using tobacco products. There are consequences after every vaping offense. The first time a student is caught with vaping or tobacco products, they will receive three days of suspension and will have to complete 10 hours of community service. After a third offense, the student will receive a citation and be sent to alternative school.

"This is not about punishing them for sneaking around in the school or going into a corner and using a vape device, these vape and e-cigarettes devices are doing real damage to our children." said Prigmore.

