FreedomFest canceled due to road construction

The City of Alcoa announced its annual FreedomFest will be cancelled this year due to road construction.

According to a release from the city, the construction projects will be near the City of Alcoa Duck Pond.

City Manager Mark Johnson said, "Two major City construction projects are set to begin shortly. The first being the construction of Marconi Blvd. running from Tesla Blvd., passing the Duck Pond and ending at a new round-about at Edison and Springbrook Rd. The second will be the complete reconstruction of Faraday St. from Mill St. to Tesla Blvd. Those coupled with the June 1st planned demolition of the Hunt Rd bridge in conjunction with TDOT’s Alcoa Hwy. project will make it virtually impossible for the existing road network to handle the volumes of traffic generated by the FreedomFest Celebration.”

The fireworks celebration was scheduled for June 27.

The release said they hope to have the FreedomFest in 2021 depending on the road construction projects' progress.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.