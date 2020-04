The Alcoa Police Department announced the passing of K-9 Kona on Tuesday.

The department said Kona served from 2008 to 2015 before retiring, and he lived with his handler Sgt. Matt Caldwell until his death.

"Thank you K-9 Kona for your service to our community and your loyalty to the Caldwell family," the police department said on Facebook.

