Alcoa police say local businesses getting scammed

The Alcoa Police Department posted a warning to social media about a scam targeting local businesses.

The police department "is working cases involving businesses that have been scammed," the post said.

According to the police department, in the scam, a business's payroll department receives an email from a current employee asking for their direct deposit to be sent to another bank; however, police said this is a scam tactic.

"Please be vigilant in making sure all requests for changes are legitimate," the police department said. "If you receive a fraudulent email like this, please contact the Alcoa Police Department."

You can contact APD at 865-981-4111.

