Alcoa residents to experience planned power outage June 6

The City of Alcoa Electric Department announced it will conduct maintenance and repairs at the Wildwood Substation beginning June 6.

A scheduled power outage due to the repairs will begin at midnight on Saturday. The work is expected to last nearly one hour.

Officials said the maintenance is required to return one of the transformers previously removed from service for repairs, back into service.

The Wildwood Substation feeds the northeastern portion of Alcoa’s electric system that includes Sevierville Road, Wildwood, and Seymour Areas. This work will require the interruption of power to customers in the Wildwood area, as well as Sevierville Road, the portion of Seymour, served by Alcoa Electric, Ellejoy, Heritage, Oak View and Cold Springs.

Anyone with questions concerning the repairs is asked to call the City of Alcoa Electric Department at (865) 380-4890.

