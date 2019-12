Alcoa schools will dismiss early on Friday so students and their families can have plenty of time to travel to Alcoa's state championship football game.

The Class 3A championship game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Alcoa will play against Pearl Cohn.

Dismissal times are as follow, according to the school district's Twitter page:

AES - 11:00am

AIS - 11:15am

AMS - 11:30am

AHS - 11:45am