Alcoa wins TSSAA leading 18th state football championship!

Tornadoes (14-1) win a 5th consecutive championship and the program’s 18th overall with a 27-0 victory over Pearl-Cohn in the

Class-3A championship game in Cookeville. That 18 titles is still the most in TSSAA history. Maryville is second with 16.

Coach Rankin's Tornadoes established control early scoring just two minutes into the contest. In fact, Alcoa would do all it's damage in the first half scoring all 27 of it's points before intermission. Then it was time for that vaunted Alcoa defense to take over. The champs held Pearl-Cohn to just 17 yards passing and 83 overall on a cool late afternoon at Tennessee Tech University.

Alcoa QB Sam Vaulton would start the scoring with an 18 yard TD run. This is the third straight championship for the junior, who had an off season accident and lost a portion of his index finger. Well, as you might imagine, this one's extra special for him and he told our Caleb Noe that " he’s getting this ring fitted for his “nub”.

Congratulations to Sam and to head coach Gary Rankin, the winningest coach in Tennessee high school football history. This was the 21st state championship game appearance for coach Rankin, who's won 15 titles overall and 11 at Alcoa!