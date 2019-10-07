Alcohol-filled capsules are the new way to drink whiskey

A new way to enjoy alcohol has just hit the market. Instead of making the effort to pour a traditional glass of whiskey, drinkers can now enjoy Whiskey pods or "glassless cocktails."

In a press release, the brand says the edible capsules are simply popped in your mouth for an instant burst of flavor. The pods are made with an edible seaweed casing, meaning the entire pod can be eaten.

"No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whiskey can be enjoyed ... #noglassrequired," The Glenlivet tweeted as part of its "Capsule Collection."

"As a brand that celebrates originality, we are always looking to break the conventions that have determined how single malt Scotch has historically been enjoyed," Co-Founder and Co-CEO Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez said.

Unfortunately, Americans will not be able to enjoy the no-effort drinks. The capsules will only be available in London, England, during London's Cocktail Week.

