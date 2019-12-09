Aldi releases alcohol-infused cheese

Cheese lovers have a new edition for their charcuterie boards. This week Aldi released alcohol-infused cheese.

Two cheese options hit the shelves and are flavored with alcohol like whiskey, vodka and Irish creme liqueur.

The Whiskey cheese called "Whiskey Business" is cheddar cheese with the flavor of whiskey. The other options include "Gaelic Glory," an Irish cheddar cheese flavored with Irish creme liqueur and "Boozeberry Cheddar," a cheddar cheese with vodka and blueberry.

The products are sold in all Aldi stores.

