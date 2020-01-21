Alicia Keys bringing world tour to Tennessee

Alicia Keys announced her first world tour in nearly 7 years, including a stop in Tennessee.

The 15-time Grammy announced her new album "ALICIA" will be released in March. Alicia Keys will kick off her tour in June. The North American leg of the tour will begin in July.

The singer will make a stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, August 2.

Tickets go on sale on January 27.

Keys will return to host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 on WVLT.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.