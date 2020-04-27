Aliens, ghosts and goblins? Paranormal investigation show focuses on Southeastern Kentucky

Southeastern Kentucky is getting a lot of attention after a documentary series released on Amazon shows details of a paranormal investigation in the area.

The team started the investigation in Hellier, Ky. for which the series is named. Somerset, Pikeville, and other rural areas also make an appearance on the show.

"There's so much weird stuff that's involved in this," Greg Newkirk says in the show's trailer.

Part of a lengthy explanation of how the investigation got started posted on the show's website reads:

In 2012, Greg Newkirk received an email from a man calling himself David Christie, who claimed that he and his family were being terrorized by unearthly creatures by night. After exchanging emails, David disappeared. For the next five years, the case only got stranger, as more connections and mysterious emails came in. Then, in 2017, Greg and a team of researchers traveled to rural Kentucky, not knowing what they would uncover, or how deep they would discover the case might go.

Several episodes feature investigators exploring Kentucky cave systems and abandoned mines in the search for answers.

You can watch seasons one and two of the documentary for free on the show's official website.

