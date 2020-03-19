All Dogwood Arts events postponed

Officials announced all events related to the Dogwood Arts Festival have been postponed until further notice.

"Dogwood Arts has made the difficult decision to postpone all events through May 11, 2020. The current recommendation is that for the next eight weeks all gatherings of 50 or more people either be postponed, canceled or held virtually."

The following events will be postponed until further notice:

- Opening Luncheon (April 1st)

- Chalk Walk (April 4th)

- Bikes & Blooms (April 9th)

- Spring Featured Gardens (April 18th & 19th)

- Dogwood Arts Festival (April 24th-26th)

- Guided Hikes through May 11th

- First Friday Exhibition Receptions (April 3rd & May 1st)