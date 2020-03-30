All Knox County playgrounds and bathrooms to close Monday

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said all county playgrounds and bathrooms would close by the end of the day Monday.

Mayor Jacobs responded to the president's directive to continue social distancing protocol until April 30 in a statement,

“I understand what the President is saying because he is looking at the big picture. We are responsible for the local level,” Mayor Jacobs said. “We need a measured response because everything varies greatly and we’re all on a sliding scale. For example, what’s good right now for Nashville, might not be right for us. And what’s good for us, might not be right for Nashville. I believe we all share the same goal, which is mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to work as soon as possible.”

Mayor Jacobs continued, “Ultimately it’s up to us as individuals to make responsible decisions. As a community, we’re going to get through this and we’re going to be stronger on the other side of this pandemic.”

