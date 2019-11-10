AllVols.com: Thanksgiving sale on sports tickets to start this week

Tennessee Athletics will be holding an early Thanksgiving sale. The sale will run from November 11 at 9 a.m. until November 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The sale will be applied to the official ticket website of Tennessee Athletics.

The sale features discounted prices on the final football game against Vanderbilt and the final three home Volleyball matches.

There will also be slashed prices for all remaining men's and women's basketball tickets excluding the men's games against LSU and South Carolina.

"Fans can buy tickets for the final home football game against Vanderbilt (Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.) at a 20 – percent discount. For volleyball’s three remaining home matches of the season – Alabama (Nov. 22), Missouri (Nov. 24) and Auburn (Nov. 27) – tickets will be only $3," according to a release from the UT Athletics department.

For more information on basketball prices and incentives, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

