Alleged Kentucky fan captured hurling racial slurs after Vols game

The Vols shook the SEC and upset Kentucky on Tuesday night after eliminating a 17-point deficit to come back and beat the Wildcats 81-73 at Rupp Arena. That's only the sixth time in Tennessee history that the Vols have secured the win at Kentucky.

Massive win in Lexington! The Vols erase a 17-point deficit tonight, behind a career high 27 pts. from John Fulkerson - beating the Cats 81-73! @wvlt — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 4, 2020

The loss was a major upset for Kentucky, who was ranked sixth in the nation.

A video circulating on social media captured the reaction of one alleged Kentucky fan, a woman, leaving the arena. In the video, you can hear her hurl racial slurs.

The video was posted on Twitter by @Ewilly27 and by @_kxy3.

WARNING: This video contains sensitive material

Many people took to Twitter to condemn the woman's actions, including VFL Admiral Schofield, who said, "Not a good look BBN, but has definitely happened before at other schools as well. No place for this in the @SEC."

This is not the first time recently that controversy of this nature has happened at a Vols game. When Tennessee visited Auburn, an Auburn fan was kicked out for his comments directed towards Santiago Vescovi.

Neither Kentucky Basketball nor the SEC has responded to the incident.

