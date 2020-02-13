Alleged saw attack under investigation by Blount County Sheriff

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of attacking a man with a saw, a wine glass and a fire extinguisher at a home on Scenic Point Drive.

A BCSO spokesperson said Lisa Devenyi is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated domestic assault.

Investigators say she was in a relationship with the victim. On February 2, she called him and asked to talk, but he declined. Later the same night, the victim said he was in bed, then woke up and saw Devenyi standing over him, wielding a saw.

Detectives say the victim told them he was able to get the saw away from Devenyi, then she scratched him with a broken wine glass, and chased him out of the house with a fire extinguisher.

Devenyi reportedly fled before officers arrived. Investigators say she could be in another state.

Additional charges are pending against Devenyi.

