Allegiant receives $171M for payroll support

Allegiant Travel Company announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury to receive $171.9 million in emergency relief under the CARES Act.

The Payroll Support Program funds are targeted to support team members' salaries and benefits for Allegiant's 4,500-member workforce.

“The Payroll Support Program recognizes the essential role our team members play in our country’s air travel infrastructure,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO. “Their dedication in the face of the unprecedented crisis brought by the COVID-19 outbreak has been tremendous – and their continued work will be critical to our nation’s successful recovery in the months to come. On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to applaud the work of the administration, Treasury and the Department of Transportation, our hometown Nevada delegation, leadership of both houses of Congress and the Aviation Subcommittees for both the Senate and House for taking swift, bipartisan action to protect the jobs of our frontline team members. We thank you for your support and look forward to working with you to ensure Americans can once again be together, connecting with family and friends and conducting the business of our great nation.”

The PSP is expected to provide Allegiant with $171.9 million in funding and will cover nearly 76 percent of budgeted payroll benefit costs through Sept. 30, 2020. $21 million will be in the form of a 10-year term, low interest loan, to be repaid at any time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.