Allegiant announces new non-stop flights from Knoxville to Florida

Allegiant announced a new nonstop service from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) to two cities in Florida.

The new nonstop service will allow passengers to fly nonstop from Knoxville to Sarasota and West Palm Beach.

"We’re thrilled about our continued growth in Knoxville and can’t wait to bring its citizens to a couple of beautiful Florida destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

The new flights will operate twice every week.

To celebrate the new addition, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $59 for flights between August 14 and May 12, 2020.

