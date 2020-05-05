Allegiant to provide PPE kits to customers on all flights

Allegiant announced it will be providing complimentary health and safety kits to all passengers.

The announcement was made by Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon in a letter sent to customers.

Sheldon explained the kits will include a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable non-latex gloves and cleaning wipes. He says the kits will be distributed to customers as they board their flights.

“Our 4,500 Allegiant team members across America are — as always — one hundred percent focused on making sure your travels are as safe and seamless as possible,” Sheldon wrote.

“Whether you need to travel today, or are looking ahead to future vacations and long-overdue visits, we understand that your decision to travel is personal, and many factors are involved. And we know that a healthy environment is at the top of that list. It’s personal, and it’s critical — for you, and for our dedicated crew members who fly every day.”

