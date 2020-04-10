Allergies could make you more vulnerable to COVID-19

Doctors say allergies make the respiratory system more fragile and could make it easier to catch COVID-19 making the symptoms of the virus possibly worse.

However, having health complications can be easy to avoid, WTVF reports. Medical professionals say if you tend to suffer from allergies yearly, start taking medication early.

Also, make sure you know what triggers those allergies and limit your exposure to them.

When it comes to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to look out for a few main symptoms.

- A fever

- A dry cough

- Shortness of breath, or inability to take a deep breath

- If you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus

Click here for help telling your symptoms from COVID-19 to allergies.

