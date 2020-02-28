Alligator found in basement at Ohio residence

An alligator was found being pinned in the basement of an Ohio residence.

Madison Township Police responded to the report of the alligator and got the Ohio Department of Agriculture involved. The ODA confirmed the resdients did not have a valid exotic animal permit as required by Ohio law.

"State wildlife officials responded to the scene escorted by Commander Darrell Breneman, where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal," said the Madison Township Police in a Facebook post.

The 25-year-old alligator was taken to a sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, SC.

