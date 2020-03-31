Alligators killed in 'Tiger King' studio fire once belonged to Michael Jackson

The 'Tiger King' has a connection to the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson's alligators and crocodiles from the Neverland Ranch ended up at Joe Exotic's G.W. Zoo after the ranch was shut down in 2008.

Joe Exotic is the subject of the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

John Finley, who appeared in the show, confirmed Jackson used to own some of their animals on David Spade's Lights Out.

The seven alligators and one crocodile were killed in a 2015 fire at the zoo. The zoo caught fire while being housed in Exotic's production studio. The fire was later determined to be arson.

Exotic said, on his YouTube channel, the animals were "boiling alive in a towering inferno."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.