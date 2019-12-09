Alligators, snakes seized from Memphis home during assault arrest

Memphis police said a man faces charges including assault and six counts of animal cruelty after police responded to a residence for a domestic violence call.

Roberto Collins, 36, reportedly assaulted his ex-fiance and her 6-year-old daughter, according to police. The woman told police Collins was armed and fired four shots from the backyard of the home.

The argument began after the woman decided to break off her engagement with Collins, police said. According to reports, the woman was holding her daughter in her arms at the time of the assault.

Collins was arrested when deputies arrived on the scene. Investigators said they then secured the scene and found two dog carcasses in the yard along with four other dogs running around.

According to records, deputies searched inside the home where they found two rattlesnakes, two alligators, a Gila monster and a dead iguana. Officials said there were also feces and insects throughout the home.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Department of Child Services were contacted for the investigation. The Memphis Zoo seized the animals from the home.

Officials said Collins is charged with domestic assault, six counts of animal cruelty, reckless endangerment to a minor and possession of a deadly weapon during an offense.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.