Alligators, snakes seized from Tennessee home

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges including assault and six counts of animal cruelty after police responded to a residence for a domestic violence call.

According to the affidavit, police believe Roberto Collins assaulted his ex-fiance and her 6-year-old daughter on Sunday. The woman told police Collins was armed and had fired four shots from the backyard of the home on East Hunters Glen Street near Egypt Central Road.

Police say the argument stemmed from the woman planning to break off her engagement with Collins. She was allegedly holding her daughter in her arms at the time of the assault.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, Collins was taken into custody. As investigators secured the scene, two dog carcasses were found in the yard along with four other dogs that were running around.

The affidavit says deputies began searching the home where they found two rattlesnakes, two alligators, a Gila monster and a dead iguana. There was also feces and insects throughout the home.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Department of Child Services were contacted for this investigation, and the Memphis Zoo arrived to seize the animals from the home.

Collins is charged with domestic assault, six counts of animal cruelty, reckless endangerment to a minor and possession of a deadly weapon during an offense.