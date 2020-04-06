Altar'd State donates 500 dresses to healthcare workers

East Tennessee based Altar'd State, along with its sister company A'Beautiful Soul, is giving away 500 dresses to thank healthcare workers.

"To celebrate World Health Day, and as a thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses, Medical and Hospital workers on the frontline of the current pandemic," the companies will be donating 500 dresses in sizes 00-24.

“These past few weeks have been tough for all of us, but I am so inspired by all the hard work the doctors, nurses, and all medical employees are doing to get us through this pandemic,” said Aaron Walters, Chairman & CEO. “We want to show them how much we appreciate and respect the work they are doing to keep our country safe.”

You can apply for or nominate someone to get a free dress here. The event closes April 12. Winners will be contacted April 12.

