Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK adjusts to COVID-19 precautions

A portion of the parking lot at the Oak Ridge Civic Center will be closed Saturday, June 20, for the five-county Alzheimer's Tennessee WALK to Make Alzheimer's a Memory.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 20, the west parking lot on the Senior Center side at the Civic Center will be closed.

Individuals who are not participating in the event are asked to use the East parking lot on the library side of the Civic Center during the event.

Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, changes will be in place for the event. Volunteers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Participants from Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, Roane and Scott counties will be able to drive in and enjoy the event on their radio or smartphone.

Volunteers will register participants, accept donations and deliver the incentive gifts they may have earned.

