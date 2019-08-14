Amazon will donate unsold merchandise instead of trashing it

Amazon will start donating some of its unsold products instead of trashing them.

The company said it will start donating the items that did not sell or that have been returned.

It will be done through a new program called "Fulfillment by Amazon Donations," which will operate in the U.S. and Britain.

Amazon will roll out the program next month.

Until then, third-party sellers can choose whether they want unsold items returned to them or thrown away. The new program gives them the option to have the items donated.

