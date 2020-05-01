Drive-thru wedding window helps Florida couples tie the knot

Love is in the air at the Alachua county clerk of courts in Florida where couples can drive through and leave as newlyweds.

Jess Irby, the clerk of courts, said, "You know, it's such a troubling trying time, there's so much bad news out there and so to have something like this, I think it's shedding a little fun. la little light-heartedness and is really a nice fun day."

According to WCJB, 30 couples called in to secure their spot.

One newlywed couple, Alix and Bill Knowles said, "Oh we're so excited, we've been looking forward to this for a very long time."

All were welcome at the drive-thru with their marriage license, a photo ID and thirty dollars.

The Knowles newlyweds added, "We planned on getting married in December but with everything going on we decided to move it up because things just became really important to us and we know, we just want to spend the rest of our lives together."

One Tampa couple grabbed the last open spot. Melanee and Sylvester Carmickal said, "Don't give up. Don't give up on love, don't give up on your dreams all because of this pandemic and everything. There's always hope and you always got to put your trust in God and believe that everything is going to work out."

According to the clerk of courts office, it will be back on May 14th to wed more couples in its drive-thru.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCJB. All rights reserved.