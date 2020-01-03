Amber Alert: Boy in Ark. may be with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock, Ark. around 6 a.m. Friday. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
Updated: Fri 12:12 PM, Jan 03, 2020

(KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.

Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock around 6 a.m. Friday.

It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He is described as being 5-foot-11, with black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.

Boyd is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2001 gray Lexus 300 with Arkansas license plate number 058-YST.

Anyone having any information on this disappearance should call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at kait8.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus