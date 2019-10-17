Amber Alert canceled after two kids from Mississippi found safe

Authorities say two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday have been found safe. The Amber Alert for the two children was canceled at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Copiah County Undersheriff Derrick Cubit said the children’s mother, 28-year-old Tenna Dixon, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young, kidnapped 3-year-old Dior Wade and 1-year-old Zaire Wade from their great grandmother’s home at gunpoint.

The father has full custody of the children and the mother is believed to live in Georgia. Police believe that is possibly where they’re headed.

Both have children were found safe Thursday morning.

