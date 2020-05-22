Amber Alert for child with autism taken from South Florida Home Depot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A statewide search is on for two men who reportedly took a 9-year-old boy from a Home Depot in Miami.

Officials say Alejandro Ripley was wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs on his feet. The child has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal so he can’t ask for help. He also has a scar on his left leg.

The abduction happened Thursday. Police say two men driving a light blue 4-door sedan were responsible. There aren’t a lot of specific details of the abductors, aside from one might have cornrows in his hair, and one was wearing all black including a black bandana face mask.

The child is 4′11, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Don’t approach the suspects if you think you see them, call police immediately instead.

