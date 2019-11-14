3 missing Montana children safe, 2 adults arrested

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday in Montana for three children reportedly taken by non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence.

The alert was canceled after the children were found safe and the parents were arrested, according to an update from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday evening.

The suspects are 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright.

The Demontigny children are 5-year-old Raelynn, 3-year-old Lianna and 1-year-old Tony.

