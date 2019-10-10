Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old N.C. girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old girl who authorities said was abducted out of Greensboro, N.C.

Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was taken from Phillips Avenue, according to police.

She is 2 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Ahlora is wearing a short-sleeved pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-colored beads.

Police believe that she was taken by 20-year-old black female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weight 135 pounds. The suspect is wearing a gold necklace, black short-sleeve crop top, tiger print pants with yellow strip and dark flip flops. The suspect also had a short pony tail.

The name of the person isn’t known at this time.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222, or call 911 or *HP.

