Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 12-year-old girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

San Antonio police said they are searching for Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal, who was allegedly abducted. She is approximately 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

Amisty was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the number 45 on the front, blue jeans and black/gray Jordan tennis shoes. She also has highlights in her hair.

She has been missing since Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or 911.

